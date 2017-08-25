Uganda: Triplets Ghetto Kids Could Soon Dance for Beyoncé

"Sitya Loss" hit-maker Eddie Kenzo recently revealed that Triplets Ghetto Kids could soon be featured in a Beyonce video. He has been in talks with Beyoncé's team. Kenzo helped form the children's group and even bring them to prominence by featuring them in many of his videos. He's also their manager.Triplets Ghetto Kids featured in French Montana and Swae Lee's collaboration Unforgettable and also caused a buzz at the BET Awards 2017.

"I haven't been in contact with the singer herself, I have just been talking to her management. They feel like the kids could be a great visual addition to her works, having seen them in action. We had similar discussions with P Diddy's management when they wanted to have them on the track with French (Montana). I don't know which song they would like to have them appearing in, or when. That's what we are working on, and we will know from there," said Eddy.

Triplets Ghetto Kids comprises of orphaned and/or vulnerable children, primarily hailing from the streets of Kampala after running away from their impoverished homes in search of food. They are Kokode (17), Isaac (15), Ronnie (15), Ada (13), Fred (13), Man King (13), Patricia (12), Nyangoma (9), and Ashley (6). Semptijja Alex, the first of the original Ghetto Kids, died from injuries he sustained in a car accident in November, 2015. They are managed and choreographed by Kavuma Dauda. All the nine Triplets Ghetto Kids members live with Kavuma Dauda, besides with ten other vulnerable children whom he and his wife take care of.

INTERNATIONAL ADMIRATION

Queen Bey joins the roster of international stars who have shown admiration for the dancing skills and spirit of Triplets Ghetto Kids that also includes Nicki Minaj. It's no surprise musicians want the group of dancers in their music videos. The children have a lot of energy, synchronization and also creativity when it comes to moving to a song's rhythm. Their work ethic is also impeccable, maybe fostered by the memory of where they have come from.

Eddy is confident that the negotiations will be fruitful. He was speaking about this development and his part as one of the musical stars who will be in Coke Studio Africa 2017. He was paired with Ghanaian artist and music producer Bisa Kdei on the show. He said it had been an honour for him to be on the show again, which showed his fans still believe in his music.

"I am glad people are giving positive feedback to my songs, because I have never tried to be like someone else in the game. Like the Triplets Ghetto Kids, I don't take for granted where we started from (in the streets) to being celebrated by the world," he said.

"When I won the BET Award, I overcame something that many thought would be impossible. Now, I want to go on and win a Grammy. Everything I am doing right now is to ensure that I attain that dream," he continued.

However, he won't be featuring on the songs of Christmas tracks that have become a sort of tradition with Coke Studio Africa seasons.

"It's a personal decision based on my beliefs. I am Muslim and I take it very seriously. I don't believe in the celebration and it wouldn't be right for me to do it just because. We had a discussion with the producers and they understood where I was coming from," he said.