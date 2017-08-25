Liberia: Health Workers Strike in Demand of Four Months Arrears

Nurses and support staff under the Africare Incentive Scheme at 21 health facilities in Bong County Monday have embarked on a go-slow strike.

The health workers and support staff are demanding four months back-log owed them by Africare, a non-governmental organization supporting the Country's heath system.

Speaking to the Liberia News Agency in Gbarnga Tuesday, the aggrieved health workers said since May this year, Africare has not paid them their incentives, despite several promises.

They explained that the situation is embarrassing, especially at a time when schools are about to open.

The health workers and support staff vowed not to resume work until their incentives are paid.

Since the go-slow, pregnant women, baby mothers and other community residents are being turned away from the facilities.

At the C.B Dunbar Maternal Hospital in Gbarnga, several of them told LINA Correspondent that they have no money to access health services elsewhere.

Meanwhile, pregnant women and lactating mothers are calling on the government to get involved to ensure that the issue is speedily addressed so that the health workers can receive their just benefits.

It could be recalled that Bong County Health Officer Dr. Gabriel Logan in July negotiated with the aggrieved health workers to abandon a planned go-slow with a promise that Africare was going to pay two of the four months owed them.

When contacted Tuesday, the Administration of Africare in Monrovia promised to respond later.

Africare support to health facilities in Bong County include, the outpatient departments of the Phebe and C.B Dunbar Hospitals, Naamah clinic, Shankpala clinic, Gbeckon clinic, Janjay clinic, the Bellemue clinic and the Gbartala clinic.