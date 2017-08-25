Liberia: NEC to Dismiss Nine Pending Complaints - for Failing to Appear Featured

The National Elections Commission (NEC) on Wednesday informed journalists and international partners at its Headquarters in Sinkor that it will be dismissing nine complaints from its Independent Hearing Office.

Making this statement, the Chairman of the Commission Jerome Korkoya said that when the nomination period ends, its Independent Hearing Office continued the hearing of objections and complaints coming from the nominations. But their effort to deal with these complaints was hindered due to the lack of appearance of both complainants and respondents when called upon.

Chairman Korkoya said that there had been several media appeals because the Commission is committed to respecting the rights of every citizen, but that has not been respected by those who made the complaints.

"The NEC wants to use this medium therefore to send out a final warning to both complainants and respondents of cases pending to come forth for hearing or the Commission will be left with no other option but to dismiss these cases, even if it means the Commission has to do so sua sponte", Chairman Korkoya warned.

The following are the complaints in question.

Youth United Against Electoral Violence Vs Maxwell Grisby; Chester Gruanue Vs Daynah A. Zoe' Othello Jarome Vs Daniel Debois; Dweh Wilson Vs Patrick Nyepan Knanneyen; Sampson Kloh Wilson, Kaysieh Smith, Chris Aloysius Teah,Melvin P. Keleekai Vs Coalition for Liberia's Progress; Samwar S. Fallah Vs J. Melvin Cole; Augustine Johnson Vs Pyne Wallo; J. Omasca Doe Vs Aliou V. Bah, and Daniel B. Mulbah Vs J Melvin Cole.