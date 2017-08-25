25 August 2017

The Capitol Times (Monrovia)

Liberia: CUGWP Trashes Weah's USA Citizenship

An auxiliary of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Citizens United for George Weah Presidency (CUGWP), has trashed the statement by the National Movement to Support Joseph Boakai (NAMBO) that the Standard Bearer of the CDC is a citizen of the United States of America.

Speaking at a press conference in the Chicken Soup Factory Community over the weekend, the National Chairman of CUGWP Aaron McGill said the allegation against their Standard Bearer is not only false and misleading but also comical, insensitive and laughable.

The group believes that those championing such are grossly misinformed about the prevailing realities in the political landscape of our country.

According to him, he thought the leadership of NAMBO was comprised of people who were enlightened about our immigration and electoral laws, but to their outmost surprise, this is on the contrary.

CUGWP chairman considered the pronouncement as silly, reckless, cheap propaganda factored by scare tactics meant to distract the attention of Liberians and the world from discussing the imminent victory of Amb. George M. Weah on October 10, 2017.

"We would like to make it categorically clear that Amb. George. Manneh Weah is 100% Liberian. This inappropriate and highly lazy debate speaks volume of NAMBO's lack of clear understanding of the electoral laws of Liberia owing to Amb. Weah's overwhelming elections in 2014 as Senator of Montserrado County and coupled with his unflinching display of love for country over the years," he said.

"In consonance with the relevant electoral laws of Liberia, anyone having issue with any of the contestants in the ensuing elections should have raised such a concern during objection and appeal period which has already elapsed", he said.

"We want to use this medium to encourage all well-meaning Liberians to join the mighty Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), the Citizens United for George Weah Presidency (CUGWP) and all other auxiliaries to work tirelessly towards the elections of Amb. George Manneh Weah as President come October 10th, 2017 elections. We are convinced that George Weah's Presidency will ensure the prosperity of us all", he stated.

