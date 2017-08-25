Liberia: NEC Recruits 28,367-for the October Polls

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has announced the recruitment of 28,367 Liberians to enable the conduct of the October general polls.

The Commission will be recruiting competent polling officers, voter identification officers, ballot paper issuers, ballot box controllers, inkers and queue controllers to enable the smooth conduct of the Presidential and General elections.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday during the weekly NEC press conference, the Chairman of the Commission Cllr. Jerome Korkoya said that a special committee has been constituted by the Board of Commissioners to formulate additional procedures and standards for recruitment of temporary staff including Electoral Supervisors and polling staffs.

"The focus of this committee in the formulation of the standards and procedures will be on the doctrine of independence, commitment, integrity, and professionalism", Chairman Korkoya assured.

Already, the Commission has recruited and deployed 436 civic educators and 219 gender mobilizers across the country for a period of two months for a door to door approach and face-to-face meeting with electorates, so that they would see the need for partaking in the general elections.

Meanwhile, a weeklong training sponsored by UNDP for regional coordinators and magistates on election hearing and operational issues commenced on August 22 so that they can be prepared to handle disputes that may come up during the elections process.