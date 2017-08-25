25 August 2017

The Capitol Times (Monrovia)

Liberia: NEC Recruits 28,367-for the October Polls

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lassana Fofanah

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has announced the recruitment of 28,367 Liberians to enable the conduct of the October general polls.

The Commission will be recruiting competent polling officers, voter identification officers, ballot paper issuers, ballot box controllers, inkers and queue controllers to enable the smooth conduct of the Presidential and General elections.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday during the weekly NEC press conference, the Chairman of the Commission Cllr. Jerome Korkoya said that a special committee has been constituted by the Board of Commissioners to formulate additional procedures and standards for recruitment of temporary staff including Electoral Supervisors and polling staffs.

"The focus of this committee in the formulation of the standards and procedures will be on the doctrine of independence, commitment, integrity, and professionalism", Chairman Korkoya assured.

Already, the Commission has recruited and deployed 436 civic educators and 219 gender mobilizers across the country for a period of two months for a door to door approach and face-to-face meeting with electorates, so that they would see the need for partaking in the general elections.

Meanwhile, a weeklong training sponsored by UNDP for regional coordinators and magistates on election hearing and operational issues commenced on August 22 so that they can be prepared to handle disputes that may come up during the elections process.

Liberia

Opposition Party Alleges Plot to Kill Weah

The national youth wing of main opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is accusing some executives of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Capitol Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.