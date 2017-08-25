Liberia: UP Holds Awareness Tournament - Ahead of Grand Campaign Launching

As part of the many strategies to boost its campaign for the ensuing 2017 Presidential and Representative elections, the ruling Unity Party (UP) on Saturday, August 19, 2017 held a one-day tournament across various districts in Montserrado County.

The tournament was played under two sports disciplines: football and kickball, between zonal coordinators and auxiliaries of the party.

Speaking to reporters at one of the tournament venues at the Right To Play Sports Pitch in Paynesville, Montserrado County Senator and staunch supporter of Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's Presidential bid, Geraldine Doe-Sherriff said the tournament is in preparation of the main campaign launch.

"We are using this tournament to create awareness among our members ahead of our main campaign launch which is not too far from now. Our intention is to engage the young people through sports," said the Montserrado County lawmaker.

"What is happening here is being held in all of the districts across Montserrado and we have our youths who will be in their numbers today. We will have about 8,000 supporters at the party headquarters as well. This is a warm up to our big day," she said.

The tournament was played on the day when the country's main opposition force, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), was having their major campaign.

But Senator Doe-Sherriff said neither she nor the party holds any apology to any group or individual.

Also speaking to reporters, UP District #6 Coordinator, Mr. Jones T. Moll, Sr., said he was impressed with the way the tournament was organized.

Like Senator Sheriff, Mr. Moll noted that the tournament will keep up the momentum of the party until it officially launches its campaign and heads into the elections.

"Today is just the beginning. We have decided to have a tournament for all the districts including this district," the UP District #6 head bragged.

He also said District #6 remains the most formidable stronghold of the UP for the much-publicized political race and even beyond.

Meanwhile, results of the games in District #6 saw the UP Auxiliaries overpowering the District Coordinators 13-5 in kickball and 7-5 in the football version.