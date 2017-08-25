25 August 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Process to Amend Companies Act Underway

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Department of Trade and Industry (dti) has commenced with the process of amending the Companies Act 2008.

Speaking at the international company law seminar in Sandton, the Department of Trade and Industry's (dti) acting Deputy Director-General for Consumer and Corporate Regulations, MacDonald Netshitenzhe, said the move is a result of the company law reform aimed at instilling corporate accountability, transparency and reduction of regulatory burden.

The Companies Act, which was signed by President Jacob Zuma on 8 April 2009, replaces the Companies Act, 61 of 1973.

The acting DDG said the purpose of amending the Act was to align problematic areas and enhance better interpretation of the provisions of the Act.

"We are going to Cabinet for broader consultations. Stakeholders and role players should be ready to engage during the public consultations to ensure policy objectives become a success. It is important for the dti to engage, so as to understand the sections that are posing a challenge to practitioners as well as the economy at large," said Netshitenzhe on Thursday.

He highlighted that the Act encourages economic stability through good governance that will enhance investor confidence and international and domestic competitiveness in the South African economy.

The provisions of the Act and its Regulations have been benchmarked with other jurisdictions and found to be the best in the world. This is due to the fact that the Act, among others, makes provisions for accountability and transparency, and the regulatory burden has been reduced tremendously.

"Amongst others, the highlight is on three issues that may be relevant to this seminar for consideration, namely business rescue, social and ethics committees and the role of the Companies Tribunal," said Netshitenzhe.

The dti commissioned research on various cases of business rescue. The research revealed the fact that if business rescue ends in liquidation, it does not necessarily mean the rescue was a failure.

He added that when measuring the success of business rescue, numbers of companies that emerged from business rescue as compared to those that have been liquidated must not be a barometer.

Netshitenzhe stressed that the establishment of social and ethics committees in companies is not only important to protect the communities and the environment where companies operate, but for the protection of shareholders' interests. Companies can now be held liable for not adhering to legislative standards.

The acting DDG pointed out the importance of raising awareness of the role of the Companies Tribunal, as it is still appropriate and can be the best dispute resolution mechanism if utilised effectively, by means of mediation, conciliation or arbitration.

The seminar was held at the Industrial Development Corporation offices.

South Africa

Court Finds Coffin Assault Duo Guilty

Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen have been found guilty of attempted murder, assault, kidnapping and intimidation in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.