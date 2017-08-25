Liberia: Experts Say Meiway's Performance At CDC Rally Was Illegal

Monrovia — Ivorian music star Fredrick Meiway's performance on the launch of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has been deemed illegal and an act of meddling with Liberian politics, legal experts say.

Former Chief Justice, Cllr. Frances Johnson-Allison in an inquiry interview told FrontPageAfrica, "No foreigner, alien has any right to canvass for any political activity.

The election is only for Liberia, and we all know that a political candidate cannot receive funding from foreigner and it also covers actors and artists, so for that, it is illegal."

The communications director at the National Elections Commission, Henry Boyd Flomo, could not confirm whether or not Meiway's performance at the CDC campaign launch was legal or illegal.

But the immediate former Chairman of NEC, James Fromayan, corroborated Cllr. Johnson-Allison, referencing Article 82b of the Constitution.

Article 82 b. says, "No political party or organization may hold or possess any funds or other assets outside of Liberia; nor may they or any independent candidates retain any funds or assets remitted or sent to them from outside Liberia unless remitted or sent by Liberian citizens residing abroad.

"Any funds or other assets received directly or indirectly in contravention of this restriction shall be paid over or transferred to the Elections Commission within 21 days of receipt. Information on all funds received from abroad shall be filed promptly with the Elections Commission."

Fromayan explained that only Liberians should participate in Liberia election process and activities.

"You can't have someone who is not Liberia tampering with Liberian election. I can't point a law but the same Law that says no foreign money, it's the same law that covers taking part in our election in any shape or form; and to be part of a campaign activity is just the same tampering."

The concern over Meiway's alleged meddling with Liberia's election was flagged by Allen Buoy Neblett, a private citizen who filed a complaint to the NEC.

Neblett also believes the CDC's decision to invite Meiway over to preform was in violation of Article 82b of the Constitution.

Neblett: "I Allen Buoy Neblett, Jr, a registered voter with ID #76028677 do file a complaint to the NEC that the CDC has brought in foreign musical artist to meddle into our body politics, campaigning and elections.

"Therefore, I request the NEC to put a stay order to all campaign activities ongoing by the CDC as of August 18, 2017 pending full hearing by the NEC."

The CDC's Deputy Secretary General, Samora Wolokolie told FrontPageAfrica in a telephone interview that the CDC has not violated any law.

"NEC hasn't raised a compliant, the law says foreign support and Meiway didn't bring money or Senator Weah didn't also give money to him," he said.

He continued: "His (Meiway) presence here was free; he was doing a piece of job for his friend."

"All his songs were peaceful, he didn't choose Weah. What I can tell you is Weah is his friend, he did it for his friend, and there was no financial exchange."