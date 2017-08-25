Uganda: LRA Installs Modern Baggage Scanners At Roberts International Airport

Monrovia — Customs Officers of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) assigned at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) are undergoing an intensive training to fully prepare them to operate two electronic baggage scanners donated to the LRA by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The equipment will facilitate clearance of arriving passengers at the country's only international airport.

The five-day training exercise is also sponsored by the UNDP.

The modern electronic scanning machines are expected to be ready for use by travelers entering the country by early September.

Speaking during the commencement of the training, taking place at the RIA in Margibi County, LRA Commissioner for General Services Andrew W. Satiah described the initiative as a "great step forward" for the LRA in enhancing customs operations.

The Commissioner also expressed the LRA gratitude to the UNDP for the numerous support given the LRA since its inception in 2014.

He urged the trainees to focus on the training to enable them to properly operate and manage the LRA electronic scanning machines.

For her part, UNDP's Project Manager Rose Karimi Muchiri said the training is being done in line with international standards.

She disclosed that successful participants will be awarded certificates and stand the chance to benefit from further training opportunities outside the country.