Liberia: 'Don't Vote for Footballer' - Vice President Boakai Admonishes Supporters

Monrovia — Vice President Joseph Boakai is widely known for his diplomacy and gentle approach towards issue, but now being deeply entrenched in the politics of the day, Mr. Boakai is gradually unleashing his tough side.

In quite an unusual speech over on Wednesday, Mr. Boakai called on Liberians not to vote for Senator George M. Weah as President, noting that he's just a footballer who knows nothing about transforming lives.

He made the statement at Garndersville Town Hall while speaking to a cross section of supporters under the banner, Citizen Alliance for Boakai (CAB).

The Unity Party political leader used the occasion to admonish Liberians on who they should choose to steer the affair of the state for the next six years, saying "If you vote for a footballer you will be kick like a football because that is the work of a footballer."

"We are not here to give this country to any professional footballer that will kick us out, we've suffered enough.

"We will not get the last kick," VP Boakai said.

VP Boakai said with the level of experience he has in government coupled with his background in the agricultural sector, he is best suited to provide job opportunities for the people of Liberia than any other candidate in the pending October elections.

"There is no body in this race that has ideas when it comes to creating jobs for all of you here," Amb. Boakai said.

He used the occasion to caution young voters to not vote for people because they give them money.

"Do not let anybody buy you with money because the money they give you will not last".

Also speaking at the program Montserrado County Senator Geraldine Doe Sheriff who is also the head of the Unity Party Montserrado campaign team said Liberians are not prepared to give their country to people who are not prepared.

Sen. Sheriff said any candidate who wants to be the next President of Liberia should be prepared to tell the people of Liberia why they should vote them come October.

"We are not here to give this country to people who are not prepared, we are not here to give this country to children," she said.

The Montserrado Senator said she will do all she can with in her power to get the necessary numbers for VP Boakai with in Montserrado and its surroundings for the grand Unity Party grand lunch on September 16, 2017.

Sen. Sheriff said those who are moving from one party to another party are nothing but greedy politicians who don't mean well for the development of Liberia.

"I can assure you honorable Vice President that with the support of the people of Montserrado County come September 16 this country will be lock down because the Joseph Boakai fever will be all over," she said.

For his part, the national Chairman of the Citizen Alliance for Boakai (CAB) Miller B. Karduan said CAB was established to support the election of Vice President Boakai and they will not rest until VP Boakai is elected as the next President of Liberia.

"The primary focus of this group is for Amb. Boakai to be elected as the next president of the republic of Liberia and we will not rest until that dream is realize," he said.