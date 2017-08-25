Nyanga Tourist Village has run out of land for residential expansion, prompting the local authority to approach the National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority for more space.

Land shortages in the area have also affected the allocation of residential stands to youths.

In an in interview on Wednesday, Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial youth secretary for administration, Cde Victor Saunyama, appealed to Minister of Environment, Water and Climate Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri to intervene.

"Here in Nyanga we have a crisis in which the local authority is running out of space," he said. "The only available space is owned by the National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

"We gathered that Nyanga Rural District Council has applied for that land from the National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, but the process is taking long.

"I am appealing to Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is the responsible minister, to intervene. The process should be speeded up because our members have nowhere to stay."

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri promised to engage the relevant authorities, so that the available land would be allocated for residential stands.

"As the Minister responsible for the environment, I will make sure that land in the park is allocated to people for residential stands," he said. "I will make sure that green light is given for the development of the land into residential stands."

Cde Saunyama called upon Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri to engage authorities at Allied Timbers to ensure a harmonious working environment with the surrounding communities.

He said some of the stringent laws being imposed by the company were hindering locals from benefiting from products like off-cuts from sawn timber.

"We are also appealing to the minister to engage authorities at Allied Timbers to relax laws that govern tree cutting," he said. "The stringent laws are making it difficult for youths with different projects to benefit from off-cuts. We are saying as youths, Mai Muchinguri, please help us in this regard."

Cde Saunyama welcomed various projects that were availed to youths in the district that included apiculture and fishery.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri urged people in Nyanga to participate in command fishery, saying other areas were already benefiting.

She said her ministry had engaged the Zimbabwe National Water Authority in implementing the command fishery programmes, with Mutasa District being one of the beneficiaries.

"We have noted that Zimbabwe is lagging in fish consumption in Southern African," she said. "We have more than 20 000 dams around Zimbabwe and we are saying each dam should have fish. MPs should come forward and see me on this issue."