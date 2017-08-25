Zimbabwe: 'Over-Regulation of Agriculture Costly '

Farmers are becoming increasingly frustrated with government's multiple regulatory processes, which they say are negatively affecting their operations and threatening viability.

This was highlighted this week at the ongoing Zimbabwe Agricultural Society Harare Show.

The Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) president, Divine Ndhukula, who is also a farmer, said players in the beef industry had to go through about 10 regulatory processes.

"Some of the constraints that are facing the sector have to do with the regulatory environment for various sectors within agriculture.

" An example is that of the beef industry, where regulation is one of the factors impacting on operations," said Ndhlukula, who spoke at the ZNCC breakfast meeting on Tuesday.

Ndhlukula, who is also the managing director of Securico, added: "While it is acceptable to regulate industry for benefits that accrue to society, it has associated costs passed on to consumers or backward to producers, depending on the responsiveness of the two.

"If the cost aspect is not addressed on the value chains, this will have a negative impact on national income. The total cost of compliance in the sector per animal slaughtered is around $98 and this is after going through about 10 regulatory processes (which include, land unit tax, rural district council (RDC) levy, police clearance, movement permit, Environmental Management Agency (EMA) registrations and inspections, carcass inspection fee, carcass grading fee, meat inspection and transfer certificate). The cost negatively impacts on the development of the beef sector."

The agriculture sector is estimated to register a 21,6 percent growth in 2017, with the economy projected to grow by 3,7 percent following a resounding agricultural season and partial rebound in international mineral prices.

This shows the impact of the agriculture sector on overall economic growth, given that the sector exhibits strong multiplier effects with other economic sectors.

Solomon Zawe, the chairman of the Zimbabwe Poultry Association, agreed with Ndhlukula.

"There is too much movement from one office to the other, a situation which impacts on our business. This impacts negatively on our business," said Zawe.

Davis Marapira, the deputy Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development, justified multiple regulatory processes, saying they were "preventive measures".

"I feel as government, we should not be allowing long verification and regulatory processes but we have too many diseases, especially in the beef industry, that's why the verification process is long," Marapira said.