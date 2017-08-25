Mutare — Zanu PF secretary for Transport and Social Welfare Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Cde Mandi Chimene have buried the hatchet and blamed their previous differences on rumourmongers.

Addressing a Zanu-PF rally at Sedze Business Centre in Nyanga on Wednesday to drum up support for Cde George John Mukoto, the Zanu-PF candidate in the forthcoming Nyanga Rural District Council by-election, Cdes Muchinguri-Kashiri and Chimene said third parties wanted disharmony between them.

Cde Mukoto will battle it out against independent candidate Ms Judith Chigwanda in tomorrow's Ward 19 by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the death of councillor Alexander Muchadeyi in June.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also the Minister of Environment, Water and Climate, said she resorted to quiet diplomacy after realising that there were people fanning factionalism in the province.

Her comments came after Cde Chimene said there were party members sowing seeds of disharmony between her and Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

"To remain quiet is the best solution," said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

"Action speaks louder than words. I chose to remain quiet when people were talking. I decided to remain quiet and opted to spend my energy on party programmes.

"I was a Governor for Manicaland Province before President Mugabe elevated me to the position which I am currently holding as the Minister of Environment, Water and Climate.

"It was the President who saw it prudent to elevate me to this position as a Cabinet minister. I pray for forgiveness from some people I would have wronged. I know there are people who want to be in the position I am currently holding. I pray for God's guidance in all my endeavours. I do not act upon the grapevine."

Cde Chimene blamed party members with foul mouths for trying to create a rift between her and Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She said some party members were spreading rumours that the two were plotting to oust each other.

"It is true, I do not tell lies," she said. "You come to me saying Mai Muchinguri does not like you... hee... remove her. You then go to Mai Muchinguri and say Mandi does not like you.

"You just wanted to create hatred between the two of us through grapevine. It is very wrong."

Cde Chimene said she had not been on talking terms with Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri because of the rumours.

She said she respected Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri as her senior in the party.

"Some of you (party members) are the trouble causers," said Cde Chimene. "Leave us alone and see if there is going to be more problems between the two of us."

Nyanga South legislator, Cde Supa Mandiwanzira, said there would be no development without unity within Zanu-PF.

He said people should iron out their differences for the development of the party and the nation at large.

"I think it is very clear that you cannot achieve anything without unity," he said. "Unity is a key component of what we represent as Zanu-PF.

"There will always be differences, but these differences must be differences of ideas. We compete in terms of those ideas and ultimately we come up with the best ideas and we work using those ideas. I am happy that we are united now."

Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairperson, Dr Samuel Undenge, Senator Shadreck Chipanga, traditional chiefs and the party's provincial leadership attended the rally.

The party handed over wheelchairs, bee hives, plants and soccer balls to those who attended the rally.

People are expected to vote at Nyajezi Secondary School, Zuva Weaving, Sedze Primary School, Sedze Business Centre and Saunyama Hall polling stations during tomorrow's by-election.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission officials were already on the ground by Wednesday, setting up polling booths and organising other logistics.