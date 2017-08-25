25 August 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Police Reject 1000 Applications for Campaign Permits

By George Mwenya

UPND Secretary General Steven Katuka has disclosed that the Zambia Police Service has in the recent past rejected about 1, 010 applications by the party to hold meetings countrywide.

Katuka says despite the party following the laid down procedure in accordance with the Public Order Act, police have denied the party the opportunity to interact with the people of Zambia.

He says it is disheartening that the ruling Patriotic Front is allowed to hold meetings even without applying to hold such meetings.

He states that the party has been longing to thank the people who voted for them in last year's general election, but that they cannot do so because their applications are rejected by the Police.

Katuka says these are some of the issues the UPND wants addressed before the 2021 elections in order to have a level playing field.

The UPND Secretary General adds that the Electoral Act also needs to be repealed in order to promote and strengthen Zambia's electoral system.

