25 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jubilee Defends Kenyatta in Parliament's First Sitting Row

By Brian Moseti

The Jubilee Party has defended President Kenyatta's decision to call first sitting of Parliament next Thursday.

Mr Kenyatta, Jubilee leaders said on Friday, is still the president until the next Head of State is sworn in, and has the authority to convene the House.

NASA MPS

Led by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, the leaders said the petition challenging Mr Kenyatta's election does not touch on Parliament.

Mr Duale said National Super Alliance (Nasa) MPs and senators planning to boycott their swearing-in were being unwise and risking their authority.

"The directive by Nasa for its members to stay away is not only irrational but exposes high level hypocrisy, deception and two-facedness," he said.

"How can someone who lost advise you to miss your own swearing in? That like someone advising you not to attend your own wedding."

Unless they are sworn in, Mr Duale claimed, the lawmakers cannot exercise their mandate and will not enjoy the benefits accorded to them, including salaries and allowances.

He called on Mr Odinga and his co-principals to allow Jubilee form the next government, insisting that Nasa lost the election.

"This coalition does not respect our Constitution, the democratic institution it creates and I dare say it disparages the citizens of Kenya," he said.

