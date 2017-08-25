Kenya: Gladys Wanga Unapologetic Over MPs Pay Rise Push

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga appears unrepentant for her push for MPs' pay rise even in the face of public outrage.

Ms Wanga on Friday insisted that Salaries and Remuneration Commission's decision to cut MPs pay and allowances was wrong.

SECESSION

She argued that lawmakers were unfairly targeted yet they use their salaries to serve their constituents.

"There are other government officials who are earning more than us who haven't been subjected to pay cut," Ms Wanga said in Homa bay town when she visited traders whose property went up in flames a fortnight ago.

The lawmaker also waded into the secession debate, saying that she supports it.

National Super Alliance policy chief David Ndii has backed an online petition advocating secession for a large swathe of Kenya that did not support extension of Jubilee Party rule.

Proponents of the self-determination bid say it will do justice to Kenyan communities that have been denied a chance to rule this country.

And Ms Wanga appears to share in that opinion.

She claimed that Nasa supporters would be more happy to be in their own country just like when South Sudan separated from Sudan.

"Even South Sudan got separated from Sudan. We can have our own country and they have their country," said Ms Wanga.

PETITION

But residents of Homa Bay County are not happy with Ms Wanga's salary even though they have not initiated a petition to block her swearing-in like Kiambu residents did.

Homa Bay County Youth Bunge threatened to lead residents of the county to sign petitions seeking to unseat the legislator.

In a statement signed by their chairperson Chrispory Juma, the group said the country is currently grappling with very high cost of living, and it is extremely insensitive and embarrassing for Ms Wanga to appear to put greed before public interest.

"We are utterly dismayed and saddened by the reckless statements attributed to our Woman Representative Gladys Wanga admonishing the SRC over plans to slash MP's salaries in efforts to reduce our nation's wage bill," the statement read in part.

WA MUCHOMBA

The lobby has demanded an immediate apology from Ms Wanga, terming as an embarrassment to the county.

"She must follow the Kiambu woman representative action of apologising to residents of Kiambu County and Kenyans or we shall seek legal means to recall he," said Mr Juma.

Elected leaders in the county like Senator Moses Kajwang' and Orange Democratic Movement Chairman John Mbadi (Suba South) appeared to have avoid the topic.

"Slash my pay but give me tools to do my job. MPs shouldn't use personal resources to undertake constitutional responsibilities," argued senator Kajwang'.

RAILA CASE

Mr Mbadi argued that the pay cut debate is not necessary now as it is overshadowing the presidential results petition at the Supreme Court.

"I don't want to comment over the MPs pay cut issue because it is shall overshadow the objective of getting justice over our stolen victory at the Supreme Court," said Mr Mbadi.

However, former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga faulted Ms Wanga, saying the MP has missed the point by agitating for higher pay when Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his supporters are holding their breath over the presidential result petition at the supreme court.

"Leaders are called to serve. It's unfortunate statement at a time when we need justice to be done for Mr Odinga at the Supreme Court," said Ms Wanga.