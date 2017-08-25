Liberia: Ellen Meets Up USA, Canada Officials

Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has met with three officials of the USA-Canada Branch of the governing Unity Party at her Foreign Ministry Office in Monrovia.

According to an Executive release, the three-member delegation headed by Mr. Erasmus Williams, National Vice Chairman of UP USA-Canada Branch held discussions concerning dual citizenship for Diaspora Liberians.

The visiting UP officials also discussed their role in Liberia's affairs and political issues particularly with reference to the governing the Party and the 2017 Presidential and Representatives elections.

Mr. Jonathan Early and Sizi Goyah also formed part of the delegation.

President Sirleaf in remarks reiterated her support for dual citizenship and encouraged the delegation to get engaged with others who have decision-making authority.

She also informed the delegation about the existence of a Special office on Diaspora Affairs situated within the Presidency that works with and coordinates Diaspora matters.

On politics, President Sirleaf assured members of the delegation about her commitment to holding free, fair, credible, transparent and peaceful elections in October.

She further committed herself to a transition that consolidates peace and enhances the country's democracy.

The Liberian leader and former Standard Bearer of the Governing Unity Party re-assured the UP USA-Canada delegation about her support for Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's presidential bid and to the cause of the Unity Party.

However, the President promised to remain presidential despite her resolve to support the Unity Party and its Standard Bearer so as to enhance the fairness and transparency of the 2017 President and Representatives elections.