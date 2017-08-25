25 August 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Patel Petitions Court

By Jimmey C. Fahngon

The Patriotic Entrepreneurs of Liberia (PATEL) under the leadership Presley Tenwah has filed a petition for declaratory judgment against some members of the group at the Civil Law Court at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

Recently, some members of PATEL claimed that they have dethroned Mr. Tenwah as National Chairman of the group, something which prompted his (Presley's) leadership to petition the court for declaratory judgment.

The Court has served the 'aggrieved' PATEL members a Notice of Injunction and Preliminary Restraining Order.

Meanwhile, PATEL is calling on the Liberian Government, business community and members of the group not to do business with the 'so-called' aggrieved members including Kebeh Collins, Patience F. Dean, Alexander C. Wento and George W. Kumakeh.

These individuals, PATEL in a statement said are in the habit of imposing themselves as leaders of the group, though they do not have access to the group headquarters.

Our reporter, who visited PATEL headquarters Wednesday in Sinkor, saw Presley in his office performing his official duty.

PATEL said it stands firm in pursuing its fight for the economic emancipation of the people in order for Liberians to take complete control of their economy, adding "we are more vigilant them ever before in our struggle."

