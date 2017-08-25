Liberia: UP in 'Crisis'

What appears to be a serious crisis within the ruling Unity Party is said to be deepening by the day with the reported denial of some senior partisans from attending an executive meeting at the party's headquarters in Congo Town, near Monrovia.

Sources from the party told The NEWS that on Tuesday evening, Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe and former Transport Minister and former Campaign Manager of the party Tornorlah Varpillah were reportedly not allow to attend the meeting because they were not needed there.

It is alleged that the two senior UP partisans are confidantes of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf who 'supporters' of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai believed is not supporting his presidential bid.

Sources said though President Johnson-Sirleaf went to the meeting in an attempt to resolve the issue, but her presence could not prevent UP partisans believed to be supporters of the Vice President from resisting Nagbe and Varpillah into the meeting.

Boakai's supporters are said to be angry with Eugene Nagbe for resigning his position as Secretary General of the party.

They believe he did so through the reported instruction of the President in an attempt to weaken the Vice President's chances of succeeding her as Liberia's next President.

Minister Nagbe was expected to resign from the government in compliance with the Code of Conduct to enable him fully campaign for his party.

Surprisingly, he chose to remain in government but resign from his position in the party, something which reportedly exasperated UP partisans considering his key role in the party.

It is not really known why Varpillah, former UP Campaign Manager in 20111, was not allowed to attend the meeting, having been out of government for several years now.

Sources also said the Chairman of Unity Party, Wilmot Paye reportedly walked-out of the meeting when he was informed that the President was going to be in attendance.

The President and Paye are said not to be on good term, which might have prompted his reported boycott of the meeting.

Sources said the President later left the meeting without any amicable solution to the reported deepening crisis.

But Presidential Press Secretary Jerolinmek M. Piah told a local radio that the president left the meeting to meet with delegates of the party from Canada.

Paye has been very critical of the leadership of the president during her second term.

He is said to have rejected a deputy minister appointment at the Ministry of Commerce during the early days of the president's second term, on ground that the position was too small for him.

During the 2014 special senatorial election, Paye criticized the candidacy of Robert Sirleaf, son of the President, who he alleged has amassed ill-gotten wealth at the detriment of the Liberian people.

Since then, it is reported that the rift between the president and Paye has continued unabated to the extent where the president was reported to have campaigned against the chairmanship of Paye during the party's convention in Gbarnga, Bong County in 2016.

Political observers believe that the continuous wrangling in the Unity Party less than two months to the elections could greatly affect the presidential bid of Ambassador Boakai.

Efforts to contact Paye could not materialized as his mobile phone could not be reached.