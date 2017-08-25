Liberia: Kailando Rubbishes Allegation to Kill Weah

Popular Liberian Businessman George Kailando has termed as baseless allegation that he hired some men to kill the Standard Bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Senator George Weah.

On Wednesday, some individuals alleged that they were bribed by Mr. Kailando to disrupt and kill Ambassador Weah during the official launch of the CDC campaign in Monrovia.

But addressing a news conference hours after the allegation was made, Kailando said the allegation by the unknown men is an evidence of fear from opposition political parties.

Mr. Kailando noted that he is a peace loving citizen who will not get involved in activities to destabilize the country in which he has several investments.

"I have investments of over eight million United States dollars around the country... how can I get involved in something that has the propensity to destroy my investments? This is total nonsense... " he said.

He claimed that the opposition political parties are aware of his hard work and would do everything to make baseless allegation so as to deter him from doing what he's doing.

Kailando called on the people of Liberia to continue their normal activities and pay less attention to the allegation because it lacks any iota of true.

"We will continue to mobilize for the Unity Party no matter what they say... we have pledged a first round victory," Kailando bragged, adding "this is why they are scared but we are committed to the fight."