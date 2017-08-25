24 August 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Support Towards Martyrs Trust

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Germany and Switzerland have held different activities aimed at portraying the true image of their country as well as to augment the martyrs trust.

According to report, members of the National Union of Eritrean Women in Giessen, Germany, participated at the annual cultural event organized by the Municipality of the city in which communities of different countries took part.

At the vent flyers portraying the unity in diversity as well as the rich cultural heritage of the Eritrean people were distributed to participants.

In the same vein, the Eritrean community members in the Swiss cities of Geneva, Fribourg, Solothurn, contributed 3600, 1,820, 1686 Dollars respectively towards martyrs trust.

Likewise, the Eritrean community members in Bern, Aargau, Basel, Zurich and Bienne as well as members of the YPFDJ and other nationals contributed a total of 19,659 Swiss Franks towards augmenting the martyrs trust.

