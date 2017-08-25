24 August 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Proteas Face Kiwis in Their First Quad Series Match

The SPAR Proteas are looking forward to Saturday's opening day of the 2017-18 SANZEA Netball Quad Series involving Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa.

After an intensive training camp on the Gold Coast in Queensland, the Proteas have moved to Brisbane for the opening matches.

They will play the New Zealand Silver Ferns in the second match of the day at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, after the match between the Australian Diamonds and the England Roses.

It will be the SPAR Proteas' first match under their new head coach, former Protea captain Elsje Jordaan. However, former head coach Norma Plummer and her assistant Nicole Cusack will be mentoring Jordaan, who says she is very happy that they will be alongside her.

'I worked with them in 2015 and I enjoyed it. I get along very well with both of them,' said Jordaan. 'It's not about doing anything different, it's about continuing the very good work they have done with the team,' she said.

'It's quite a safety net to have the two of them still around to mentor me and assist me. It also makes the players feel safe - that the handover will be smooth and they won't have to start the process all over again.'

The SPAR Proteas have been at a training camp on the Gold Coast, venue for next year's Commonwealth Games. The coaching team has put them through their paces and the players have had time to get over their jet lag and focus on what they need to do.

The matches will be shown live on Supersport 10 from 6:45am on Saturday.

