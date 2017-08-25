Luanda — The national senior women's basketball team will meet Friday Mozambique's counterpart in the quarterfinals match of the 2017 African Cup of Nations, in Bamako, Mali.

To reach this stage, the Angolans finished in the top position of group A with 10 points, following their five victories against Cameroon (78-56), Mali (68-59), Tunisia (62-55) Cote d 'Ivoire 70-62) and CAR (96-58).

While Mozambique remained in fourth in series B with 7, as result of three defeats to Nigeria (69-80), Senegal (67-76), Egypt (70-91) and two wins over Guine Conacry (88-47) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (52-42).

The Angolan national team are two-time African champions after winning the editions of 2011 in Mali and 2013 in Mozambique.