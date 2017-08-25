24 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cuanza Norte - Crime Rate Drops in Last 24 Hours

Ndalatando — Two different crimes were recorded in the last 24 hours in the northern Cuanza Norte province, less two compared to the previous day, said National Police.

According to a report from the Interior Ministry organ in Cuanza Norte, the offences took place in the Municipality of Cazengo.

The document stressed that all crimes have been clarified, with one citizen having been detained.

No road accident has been reported in the last 24 hours in the region, the source added, without providing further details of the two crimes committed in the provincial capital.

Crimes included robbery and racket.

