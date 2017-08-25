24 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Fitness Pointed As Key to Remain Unbeaten

Luanda — The former basketball player Catarina Camufal has pointed the physical resistance as the key factor of the Angolan athletes in group stage of the African Nations of Cup (Afrobasket 2017) to remain unbeaten in the competition underway in Bamako, Mali.

Camufal was speaking to Angop Thursday on the country's performance, stressing that the team have been outdoing physically that it is why they managed to maintain the advantage in matches with strong opponents.

As example, she mentioned the games with the host Mali (68-59), Cameroon (78-56) and Cotê d 'I voire 70-62.

The former athlete also mentioned the union among the players as one of the factors for the success especially at a time the opponent "suffocate" their defensive zone.

In their five matches, Angola also beat Tunisia 62-55 and CAR (96-58).

Catarina Camufal, 37, played for national team that won two African Cups - in 2011 in Mali, and 2013 in Mozambique.

