Angola: President Congratulates Congolese, Indian Counterparts

Luanda — Angolan head of State José Eduardo dos Santos Thursday congratulated his counterpart of Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou N'Guesso, on 57th anniversary of his country's independence.

In his message, José Eduardo dos Santos also praised the African country for the deeds achieved, stressing its Government's contribution to integration and regional development.

On the other hand, the President also congratulated the Indian Narendra Modi, on behalf of his Government and people, on celebration of 70th anniversary of independence.

The Angolan Statesman reiterated his desire to continue to strengthen ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.