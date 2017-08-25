24 August 2017

Sudan: Extreme Heat Fells Two More in Port Sudan

Port Sudan — Two patients were admitted to hospital in Port Sudan suffering from heat exhaustion* on Wednesday, bringing the total number of sunstroke cases at Port Sudan Hospital to seven. The city is currently experiencing an extreme heatwave with midday temperatures routinely topping 45°C (113°F).

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, journalist Osman Hashim warned of the steady rise in cases due to the rising temperature and lack of health care.

Hashim reported the failure of the air conditioner in the hospital's wards, which has led to the deterioration of the condition of the patients and forced them to stay outside the wards.

He pointed to the poor level of heath care, coupled with frequent electricity supply outages.

In the first week of July, a child died from sunstroke complications in the port city. Three people died in the hospital on 13 July. Officials of the Ministry of Health then called on the civil authorities to initiate awareness campaigns in Red Sea, in order for people to learn about sunstroke and the serious implications it can have.

*Heat exhaustion, heat stroke, also known as sunstroke, is a type of severe heat illness that results in a body temperature greater than 40°C (104°F) and confusion. Other symptoms include red, dry or damp skin, headache, and dizziness.

