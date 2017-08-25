Sudan: Farmers Raped, Murdered, Driven From Darfur Farms

Kabkabiya / Nierteti / Tawila — In separate incidents this week, one woman farmer was raped near Kabkabiya in North Darfur, villagers were driven from their farms in Central Darfur, and a farmer was murdered for his donkey in eastern Jebel Mara.

A woman activist told Radio Dabanga that two militants accosted a 37-year-old woman on her farm in the Beer Jongo area north of Kabkabiya and repeatedly raped her at gunpoint on Sunday night.

She explained that two reports were filed about the incident, the first to Unamid police and the second to Kabkabiya police.

She added that the rape victim was later taken to Kabkabiya hospital.

Farmers flee

Farmers from villages around Nierteti in Central Darfur have been forced to leave their farms and flee to the town after militants opened intensive fire in those areas.

On Saturday witnesses told Radio Dabanga from the area that the events came after a large group of militants in Land Cruisers and motorcycles gathered three days ago at Khor Ramla and Kory in the area of Nierteti, claiming one of their men had been in those areas since Sunday.

Witnesses said the militants then threatened to burn the Nierteti market and the northern camp for the displaced if the missing man is not returned.

He said the militants then opened fire into the air, drove farmers from their farms at Kibe and Khor Ramla and forced them to return to Nierteti town on Wednesday.

He said that the events caused panic among the residents of Nierteti.

Jebel Marra

Farmer El Rasheed Haroun Ibrahim was shot dead by militants inside his farm at Dolo area, 10 kilometres north of Fanga in Tawila locality (eastern Jebel Marra) on Wednesday.

On Monday relatives of El Rasheed told Radio Dabanga that gunmen tried to steal his donkey but resisted, which prompted them to kill him instantly and take his donkey.

He explained that the body of the deceased was transferred to Fanaga where he was buried.