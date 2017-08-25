24 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Venezuelan Government Establishes Dialogue Policy to End Crisis, Says Ambassador

Luanda — A process of dialogue aimed at resolving the political crisis affecting Venezuela in recent times is under way in the country, between the government and some sectors of the opposition, in an initiative of President Nicolás Maduro.

This was announced today in Luanda by the Venezuelan ambassador to Angola, Lourdes Elena Perez Martinez, during a working visit to the Angolan News Agency.

According to the diplomat, this initiative, which is backed by the Pope Francisco and some international statesmen, means a formula to exercise a policy of non-violence in order to achieve peace and harmony for the Venezuelan people.

For the ambassador, the Venezuelan government is doing everything to find a peaceful solution through dialogue that some sectors of the opposition try to sabotage, with the aim of destabilizing the country, with foreign aid.

"We want peace and dialogue, for the well-being of the country and the population, because violence does not meet our ideals and at the moment there is a very serious political motivation for that," Lourdes Martinez noted.

Concerning the intensification of the protests in Venezuela, she said that "negative forces", supported by some foreign countries, act in a rash way, to provoke an external invasion and, thus, to remove the legitimately constituted government and its leader, Nicolás Maduro.

According to the ambassador, these negative forces are also supported by some international press, which release misrepresentations to divert public opinion from the real situation in Venezuela.

Protests against President Maduro have intensified since April, following the release of Supreme Court rulings that limited Members of Parliament's immunity and the body assumes the Parliament functions.

