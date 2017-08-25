24 August 2017

Sudan: South Darfur Tribal Leader Released

Nyala — Yesterday morning the security authorities of Nyala in South Darfur released Abdallah Arsho, the Chairman of Shura Council of the Falata tribe after an arrest of more than 13 on the investigation against the backdrop of statements made before the Sudanese Vice President in a meeting with native administration.

Arsho expressed his anger during a meeting with Second Vice-President Hasabo Abdelrahman, who visited Nyala to launch the disarmament campaign in the state, and accused .Arsho accused the government forces of "carrying out barbaric acts" in Tullus, the homeland of the Falata herders tribe, during which a large number of houses were searched more than a month ago.

According to a memorandum submitted by the leadership of the tribe to the governor of the state, cash was stolen along with quantities of women's clothing.

Last month, the nazir of the Falata, Yousif Abashar, accused government forces of "stealing the people's property and inspecting women in a non-dignified manner" when they conducted a large-scale search for weapons and cattle in areas inhabited by Falata in Tullus locality.

