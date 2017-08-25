Sudan: Darfuri Student Leader Held After Exams

Omdurman / El Fasher / Nyala — Agents of Sudan's the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) on Tuesday detained Nasreldin Mukhtar, the former head of the Darfur Students Association of the University of the Holy Koran in Omdurman at the gate of the university just after he had sat for an exam.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that members of the security forces opened fire at the university gate before arresting him and taking him to an unknown destination.

In a statement on Tuesday, the gathering of Darfuri students at universities condemned the arrest of student Mukhtar and held the security apparatus responsible for his safety.

The statement called for the release of all the detainees immediately and unconditionally.

A student told Radio Dabanga that "the government's targeting of Darfuri students is continuing, with the aim of spreading fear and reluctance to oppose the government's actions against innocent students at the Sudanese universities and people in Darfur".

El Fasher

On Wednesday two students from El Fasher University in North Darfur were injured in an attack by student supporters of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) on a rally by student supporters of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) at the university.

One of the students told Radio Dabanga that on Wednesday the NCP supporters attacked the SLM students' platform during a political speech at the university. He said the attack caused injuries to two students with varying degrees.

The student condemned the attack and considered it unacceptable behaviour and inappropriate for intellectual platforms.

He appealed to the various political forces and student organisations to work together to stop this inappropriate behaviour.