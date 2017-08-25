Liberia: Sen. Johnson Descends On NEC Chair

Photo: The New Dawn

Senator Prince Johnson on the campaign trail (file photo).

Bomi County Senator Sando Johnson has descended on the chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC) as the word of war intensifies between them over the former's alleged threat against the latter.

In his trouncing of the NEC chairman, Sen. Johnson referred to him as someone without integrity and honesty. Senator Johnson mentioned that the NEC and Korkoya with the seven board of commissioners are people who do not know their rights from wrong.

He said Chairman Korkoya and the Board of Commissioners will lead the country into mess because "Korkoya is an inept character and man with no truthfulness."

Sen. Johnson made the statement Wednesday in an interview with judicial reporters following a heated argument between he (appellant) versus Edwin Snowe (appellee) regarding democile (residence) in which the NEC filed a motion to dismiss.

Responding to questions regarding complaint filed against him by NEC to the Liberian Senate, Sen. Johnson defiantly said Cllr. Korkoya is not man-enough to complain him.

"Korkoya is not a man. If they born him, let him send letter to the House; He's not man; he's not able to do it; I challenge him," he stressed, stating "the decision to seek due-process in court is to set precedent for one to respect the law of the country and to prevent people from illegally jumping into other areas thereby depriving young generation the right to representation."

He indicated that this will serve as stumbling block to the younger generation who are wanting to represent their people noting that this is about the protection of the future of the young people.

"I got the highest numbers of vote in the history of Bomi and I have no fear. But you cannot be serving as a sitting lawmaker for district#6 in Montserrado County and want cross-over to Bomi. Whoever said I do not have the moral grounds to speak on behalf of the people of Bomi something must be wrong with their brains; they were born outside down. I'm duly elected as a senator of those people who I supposed to talk for them. I'm not speaking for district#6 but district#1. I represent these people as a senator so if no body talk for them, I suppose to talk for them," he said.

The Supreme Court is the final arbiter of justice in Liberia, but Johnson said he is looking forward to see what the ruling would be with the level of arguments thereby reaching a decision to uphold the constitution.

Meanwhile, the supreme court of Liberia has reserved ruling and suspends the matter for today August 25, 2017