Liberia: Clergyman Worries Over Faulty Traffic Lights

Street lights in Monrovia.

As the 2017 election heats up, there has been an increase in the number of vehicles plying the streets of Liberia's capital, Monrovia and its fifteen political sub divisions, while at the same time political parties have brought into the country fleet of vehicles for their campaign activities thus increasing traffic congestion being experienced on a daily basis.

But in the midst of the prevailing situation, traffic lights at major intersections in the capital and its surroundings are all faulty or stopped completely, with others malfunctioning thus creating panics among citizens.

This uncertainty has engulfed with commuters and vehicles owners, especially during these campaign periods has claimed the attention of many Liberians including a member of the cleric who has expressed disappointment.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the GNN during the week, Rev. Andrew Fayiah, said he foresees potential danger due to the absence of street lights at major interventions in the city of Monrovia.

Rev. Fayiah pointed out that most of the lights are malfunctioning and not serving

The purpose for which they were installed, he urged authority of the Liberia National Police, and other relevant government agencies to act swiftly in order to abort further destruction of lives and properties.

He warned that, if nothing is done, the country could witness series of motor accidents, and the violation and other traffic irregularities, and further urged the LNP Traffic Division to take appropriate measures to remedy the situation.

"The absence of those traffic lights and even others that are not functioning properly pose danger to pedestrians, drivers and motorbike riders, Rev. Fayiah warned," and also wondered why government would wait for unfortunate and devastating incidents to occur before making the necessary moves.

But when contacted, Chief for Public Safety Mekey Gray says the malfunctioning of traffic in the country has seriously claimed the attention of the Liberia National Police.

Chief Gray said it has conducted a survey over the last four weeks, it discovered that most of the traffic lights at major intersections are faulty.

He said the LNP has responded swiftly by deploying traffic officers at different intersections to address the issue of the malfunctioning traffic lights.

Chief Gray in an exclusive interview with the GNN Wednesday said the traffic officers are deployed at the major intersections till after 10pm when the traffic is reduced.

The LNP official noted the traffic officers are of significantly assisting the maintenance of traffic regulations in the absence of the traffic lights.

According to him, an official communication has been sent to the Ministry of Public Work and modalities are been worked out to address the situation, while admonishing drivers and citizens not to panics.

Chief Gray it is a concern the LNP takes seriously, but however observed it is not a major one, while urging citizens to assist the police in the process.

Commenting on measurements been instituted by the LNP, Chief Gray said the force is working to ensure sharp instruments are not sold on streets of Monrovia.

He said because of public safety reasons especially during the 2017 elections, the police have commenced arresting sharp instruments from traders on the streets of Monrovia.

Chief Gray at the same time warned against the use of Flory lights now carried by many drivers.

"These Flor lights are causing accidents especially during the night hours, according to reasons provided by some drivers and motorcyclists, he noted".

He wants drivers and others to fully comply with the police to ensure public safety measurements are upheld to save lives and properties.