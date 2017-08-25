24 August 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Soldier Clubs Mate to Death Over Beer

Photo: Michelle Tribe/Flickr
(File photo).

In a chilling event which has left Kwekwe residents shell shocked, a soldier has clubbed his mate to death over a six pack of beer.

The soldiers, both stationed at One Air Defence Regiment in Kwekwe, were involved in a fierce altercation over unknown reasons during a beer binge.

Clevin Nhete (25) who is accused of murdering Phillip Muheri appeared before magistrate Livard Phelimon.

According to sources, the two had long standing differences which got to a head on the fateful day.

It is the State's case that on 18 August this year at Old Mbizo Shopping Centre, Nhete had a heated argument with Muheri over a six pack beer which resulted in the now accused assaulting Muheri with an unknown object.

Muheri, the state reported, suffered a swollen face and head; he also had bruises on the chest. He was founding lying on the ground by a passer- by who was coming from work in the wee hours of the morning.

Muheri was then rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where he died the following day as a result of the assault.

The matter was remanded to 5 September this year.

