Nigeria: Mammoth Crowd Prays for Buhari in Kano

Kano — A large gathering of youths from seven states of the North-west geo-political zone yesterday stormed the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano where they held a prayer and solidarity rally for President Muhammadu Buhari's return from medical vacation in London .

They also had Rakaat prayer around 11: 45a.m. that was led by the Kano State Chairman of the Juma'at Mosques Committee, Sheik Fadhlu DanAlmajiri.

The event was organised by the Personal Assistant to President Buhari on Broadcast Media, Mr. Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, and Conference of Patriotic Nigerians, supported by the coalition of civil society organisations from the zone.

Present at the prayer session were the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, and Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Alhaji Abdurrahman Kawu-Sumaila, as well as other members of the party and well-wishers.

Sharada said the prayer and rally were organised to appreciate God's intervention and mercy in the life and administration of President Buhari. According to him, President Buhari is now healthy and fit to govern this country after medical trip to London.

"Buhari is now healthy and fit to govern this country. Nigerians always pray for him and God in His mercy answered the prayers of Nigerians."

Meanwhile, the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has declared total support for the administration of President Buhari.

Ganduje promised that in 2019, Kano will repeat the 2015 scenario where President Buhari got over two million votes to win the presidential election.

The governor spoke at Kano Golden Jubilee monument, while receiving a letter from the Conference of Patriotic Nigerians (CPN) on behalf of the seven governors of the North-west zone for onward transmission to President Buhari.

Ganduje further said within a space of two years, President Buhari has been able to tackle corruption, restore peace and order in the country.

According to him, the president has built a formidable economic team that is set to revamp the economy and bring the country out of recession.

"President Buhari's administration, like no other, has created job opportunities for millions of unemployed youths as well as reviving the education sector.

'"He has been arresting those who stole our money and he will continue to arrest them. He has recovered billions of our common wealth stolen by thieves which have now been deposited in our treasury."

Ganduje urged Nigerians to continue to pray for Buhari whom he described as a man of peace and equity who loves the country and promote the welfare of the common man.

However, presenting a letter on behalf of the Conference of Patriotic Nigerians signed by its Secretary-General, Mr. Ibrahim Waiya, it revealed that "We as patriotic Nigerians from the seven states of the North-west are gathered today in Kano for a solidarity walk in support of our dear President Muhammadu Buhari."

He further condemned in strong terms what they described as anti-Buhari agents in the National Assembly who they accused of betray in the president.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Government in conjunction with the Sultanate Council, has fixed today for a special prayer session at all jumaat mosques across the state for the continued health of President Buhari.

A statement issued yesterday by Malam Imam Imam, the spokesman of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said while Sultan Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar and state Deputy Governor Ahmed Aliyu would attend the prayer at the Sultan Bello Mosque in Sokoto, all Imams had been directed to lead prayers in their localities for continued good health of President Buhari.

"In the same vein, Sokoto pilgrims have been informed of the need to use the occasion of the last 10 days of the Dhul Hajj in the Islamic calendar, which are holy days, to intensify prayers for the good health of the President and peace and stability of the nation.

"The government equally urged all individuals to privately pray for our beloved leader after his return to the country from medical vacation," the statement added.