25 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Governor Ishaku Begs Govt to Refund N30 Billion Spent On Federal Roads

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Mkom

Jalingo — Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, yesterday, pleaded with the Federal Government to refund to the state over N30 billion spent on rehabilitation of Federal roads by the previous administration of late the governor, Danbaba Suntai.

The governor made the appeal yesterday, while receiving the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who is on an official visit to commission projects.

He told the Vice President that he had written several letters to the Federal Executive Council, FEC, and relevant government agencies to have the money refunded, without success.

He said payment of the money will help the state government embark on more projects that will be of benefit to the people.

Ishaku further called on the Federal Government to support the state in the area of agriculture, adding that the state had vast opportunities for agricultural development.

Responding, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo appreciated Governor Ishaku's efforts, adding "we, as a government, will support states that engage in meaningful development and Taraba will not be an exception.

"My plea with Israelite company handling the Green House is that they impact the technology on Nigerian youths, who are working with them so that even when the company has gone, the youths here can maintain the project and remain useful to themselves."

Projects commissioned by the Vice President were Jalingo Great Water Works, built for N6.8 billion; Jalingo-Kona Road, N1.3 billion, and Taraba Green House, N2.04 billion.

Nigeria

President Buhari Meets Ruling Party, Opposition Leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed doors with the leaderships of the All Progressives Congress and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.