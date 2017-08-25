Nigeria: Governor Ishaku Begs Govt to Refund N30 Billion Spent On Federal Roads

Jalingo — Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, yesterday, pleaded with the Federal Government to refund to the state over N30 billion spent on rehabilitation of Federal roads by the previous administration of late the governor, Danbaba Suntai.

The governor made the appeal yesterday, while receiving the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who is on an official visit to commission projects.

He told the Vice President that he had written several letters to the Federal Executive Council, FEC, and relevant government agencies to have the money refunded, without success.

He said payment of the money will help the state government embark on more projects that will be of benefit to the people.

Ishaku further called on the Federal Government to support the state in the area of agriculture, adding that the state had vast opportunities for agricultural development.

Responding, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo appreciated Governor Ishaku's efforts, adding "we, as a government, will support states that engage in meaningful development and Taraba will not be an exception.

"My plea with Israelite company handling the Green House is that they impact the technology on Nigerian youths, who are working with them so that even when the company has gone, the youths here can maintain the project and remain useful to themselves."

Projects commissioned by the Vice President were Jalingo Great Water Works, built for N6.8 billion; Jalingo-Kona Road, N1.3 billion, and Taraba Green House, N2.04 billion.