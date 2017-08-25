The European Investment Bank (EIB) will not be lending to the local financial sector after Zimbabwean banks told the lender that appetite for medium-term loans was presently low, it has emerged.

European Union (EU) ambassador to Zimbabwe, Philippe van Damme, last week told The Financial Gazette that while the EIB was prepared to advance money for medium-term on-lending to local banks, the financial institutions had pointed out that the move was presently unprofitable.

"The EIB board had given the green light for the bank to lend to the private sector with the entry point being the banking sector. So the arrangement was for medium-term lending credit for the informal sector and (so on).

"However, the problem is due to the macro-economic environment demand for this type of financing is low. So local banks turned down the offer and asked for the facility to be postponed until the economy improves," van Damme said.

The central bank says credit to the private sector grew by a modest two percent, from $3,43 billion in May 2016 to $3,5 billion in May 2017. Over the period, lending to government rose by almost 40 percent to $5 billion.

Zimbabwe's financial services sector is currently struggling to contain an acute cash shortage which has seen government moving to inject more bond notes into the system.

Pointing out that lending was only going to commence when conditions stabilised, Van Damme also said due to uncertain macro-economic conditions; the bank had decided not to advance any funds to Zimbabwe's public sector.

"There is a lot going on in terms of developments on a macro-economic level. So we have decided to wait and see how it all shapes out. We are pleased with Zimbabwe's debt reform strategy. But the bank is looking forward to working with the Zimbabwean private sector at the moment," Van Damme said.

He said while the EU remained committed to lending to the private sector, government needed to address Zimbabwe's deteriorating economy.

"The situation needs urgent addressing; we have been talking about this for some time to the relevant authorities and they assure us they are working on it," he said.

The EIB is owned by the 28 EU countries and borrows money on the capital markets and lends to both inside the EU and in neighbouring or developing countries.

An EIB delegation was in the country early this year meeting local bankers over a lending facility following an EIB board resolution to extend technical and financial support to the country's financial services sector.

Before approving the move, the EIB board had acted on latest appraisal of the situation in the country regarding Zimbabwe's economic conditions and had examined viable sectors in need of support.

Government which owes the lender over $280 million has moved to clear its arrears to principal lenders the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and African Development Bank after which it will then deal with other institutions owed.

The prospect of an extension of credit facilities to the local financial services sector for on-lending to industry from the EIB comes after the European bloc lifted sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe 13 years ago on allegations of human rights abuses.