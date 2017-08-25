Lesotho: China Equips Lesotho Govt Officials

THE Chinese government is set to host 34 Basotho officials selected from various government ministries for a two week training programme on leadership in various fields from 1 September 2017.

Speaking at luncheon for the participants this week, the Chinese Embassy Counsellor, Ma Guoliang said the training was made possible by the cordial bilateral relations the two countries continued to enjoy.

He said the courses which covered various aspects including Trade Facilitation, Medical & Nursing Training, Cotton Processing, Textile, Sewing and Stitching Skills were tailor-made to meet "Lesotho's practical demand".

"There are various levels of training; some courses are designed for technicians, farmers and government officials," Mr Guoliang said.

"Some courses are for ministers. This year there are three symposiums for ministers, namely, Mechanism of Renewable Energy Utilisation and Development, Food Security and Coordinative Development, Renewable of Energy respectively.

"Besides these, we have designed ten bilateral training courses this year."

He said the Chinese government had implemented many projects in Lesotho and were looking to do even more to assist the country's development.

"We will build a new hospital in Maseru district, a road from Mutipi to Shehlabathebe in Qacha's Nek. The two governments are also carrying out feasibility studies for more projects."

For his part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Director for Asia and Pacific Realm, Matete Nnona appealed to the participants to represent Lesotho well by working hard in China.

He said they should strive to acquire the skills offered as they would be beneficial to Lesotho's development and economic growth.

"I also like to thank the government of China for the projects they have implemented in Lesotho," he said.