25 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mombasa Court Jails Man Found With Car Laden With Explosives

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Galgalo Bocha

A Mombasa court has sentenced one of two men charged with being in possession with a car laden with several explosives in 2014.

Last week, Senior Principal Magistrate Francis Kyiambia convicted Abdiaziz Abdullahi Abdi for six out of nine criminal counts.

Friday, he jailed him for four years for each of three counts and ten years for another count.

The magistrate considered the prosecution counsel Peris Maina's submission that Abdiaziz was first-time offender.

He also considered that that he had already served sentences in two counts during his over three years in custody at Shimo La Tewa Prison.

Last week, the magistrate ruled that the prosecution proved that Abdi was guilty of being in possession of six hand grenades without the authority from an explosive licensing officer.

He also ruled that he was found guilty of being in possession of one AK-47 rifle, and 270 bullets without firearm certificates.

The magistrate also ruled that the fact that he was found with such dangerous weapons was sufficient evidence that he intended to use them to commit felony namely murder.

TERROR CHARGE

The father of seven was also convicted of planning to commit a terrorist act.

However, he was cleared of the charge of being a member of Al-Shabaab.

The magistrate stated that there was no evidence to demonstrate that Abdi was engaged in Al-Shabaab activities adding that the mere possession of such deadly weapons was not sufficient evidence to connect him with the group.

Mr Kyiambia freed Mr Isaak Noor Ibrahim who was charged alongside Mr Abdi after ruling that the prosecution failed to prove all the charges against him.

He ruled that Mr Ibrahim was not connected to any of the nine offences that the prosecution had alleged he committed.

Kenya

Pre-Trial of Odinga Poll Petition Set for August 26

The Supreme Court will hold pre-trial conference on Raila Odinga's presidential petition on Saturday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.