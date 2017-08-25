Namibia: Feeding Room Transformed At Swakop School

Earlier this month, the Swakopmund Primary School transformed an old dusty classroom into a squeaky-clean dining hall.

Teacher Annemarie Mater said a few schools at Swakopmund have food assistance, a kitchen or a feeding room.

She said most kitchens or feeding rooms are not suitable to be used for their intended purpose as government did not plan for these facilities when the feeding programme was launched.

"It is mostly the initiative of teachers who make the difference at their schools," Mater said.

The education ministry launched the feeding programmes in 1991 and since then, thousands of schools have made use of the maize meal blend all over Namibia.

Schools are trying to supplement the maize meal blend with vegetables, meat and fish, but not all the schools are fortunate to have a public which supports the various school activities.

Mater tried to make a difference by reaching out to the community. She was fortunate to receive donations of meat and vegetables from Flexi Trade and The Lions of Swakopmund, as well as a kitchen and dining room built by Build it Swakopmund.

Other sponsors of the various projects for the year included On Tap, who helped to fix the toilets, as well as Cronje van Niekerk, who sponsored his workforce to lay interlockers at the netball court.

"No one can do this on their own. It takes initiative and teamwork from individuals, companies and government to ensure the well-being of our children.

"Should you be willing to come on board in helping a school and make a difference, please contact the regional education offices," Mater urged.