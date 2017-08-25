25 August 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Van Tonder Into B-Final At World Championships

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mark Etheridge

South Africa's Esti van Tonder blasted into the B-Final of the women's K1 500-m event as the ICF Sprint World Championships got under way in Racice, Czech Republic, on Thursday.

Van Tonder was off in the third of four heats in the morning, where she placed fourth in 1:56.712sec, 1.595sec behind winner Ivana Mladkova of Slovakia.

That was good enough to see her through to the second of the afternoon semi-finals, where she placed fifth in 1:58.131 after a strong second half which saw her move up two places. Her time was 3.239sec behind Russian winner Elena Aniushina.

In order to make the A-Final she would have had to place in the top three.

But the young Pretoria-based paddler is happy for now.

'What a day of racing, I thoroughly enjoyed it,' she told Team SA. 'I feel very confident going into this event as I had a solid build-up from World Cups.

'The heat went well, I had a good start and a comfortable grind to the finish. This was a big boost for me as I've been really focusing on the first 250m of my race.

'The semi-final is always a hard race. I went out well and had a very solid race all the way to finish, and a B-final at my first Senior World Champs in K1 is great and I'm keen to race it.

'I'm also very excited to race the 200m to see my improvement in that event.'

Before Saturday morning's B Final though, she has the 200m K1 heats to worry about on Friday morning. 'I'm curious to see how my 200m has improved, as I've been getting out the blocks faster and speed has been a big focus from World Cups.'

South Africa

Court Finds Coffin Assault Duo Guilty

Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen have been found guilty of attempted murder, assault, kidnapping and intimidation in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.