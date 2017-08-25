Health permanent secretary Andreas Mwoombola has warned against collecting poor quality data for the Health Facility Census 2017.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by Axel Tibinyane, acting deputy health PS, at a lodge outside Windhoek, Mwoombola said the census, which is a follow-up to the Namibian Health Facility Census of 2009, will be conducted in all 14 regions at both private and public health facilities, as well as health centres, prisons and clinics.

About 27 people, mostly retired nurses, will be collecting the data during September and October, with the processing of the data to be done by the health ministry and the Namibia Statistics Agency in November.

Mwoombola said poor data collection would affect public healthcare planning and service delivery in the long run.

"If you collect invalid or poor-quality data, the end-result will contain wrong information, which will affect the decisions and policies which are going to be developed based on that outcome," he stated.

He said it would also be a waste of materials, money, time and energy.

"I am thus urging you all to adhere to the standard of good quality data and to do anything in your power to collect valid and reliable data for the overall success of this census.

The PS also warned against any bad behaviour, as well as the misuse of government vehicles and other census resources. Mwoombola said the survey would also collect information on the availability and quality of mother and child healthcare, HIV/AIDS, TB, malaria and general health-related services. The state of health in a country can be measured through indicators describing long-term programme achievements, and its effects on the population.

"This is done through important impact indicators such as incidence, prevalence, mortality and fertility, as well as the quality of health, knowledge, attitudes and behaviour which can be obtained through surveys conducted at the household level," he added. Mwoombola further said the measures mentioned above are affected by people's living conditions, access to health services, and the quality of the services delivered.

Health facility assessments also provide objective information on the preparedness of facilities to provide the services required by the population.

"Owing to this is that a health facility requires minimum infrastructure and supplies to operate effectively, efficiently and without introducing harm to the population," he noted.

Rejoice Kampapani, the census manager, presented a protocol overview on the census. She said there will be questionnaires for each health facility, both private and public, which the data collectors are required to hand out.

She said from 01 August until yesterday; they trained the persons involved on data collecting tools, whereafter they were given certificates.

Kampapani said it was important that they hire retired nurses as they are well-acquainted, and can tell which medicines have expired when it comes to data collection.