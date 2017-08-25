24 August 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa Addresses National Council of Provinces in Bloemfontein, 25 Aug

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the NCOP as part of Taking Parliament to the People programme, Bloemfontein, 25 August 2017

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 25 August 2017, address the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) during the Taking Parliament to the People programme in Boshabelo, in the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, Free State.

Taking Parliament to the People is aimed at deepening oversight between the executive and the legislature to strengthen and ensure quality service delivery to communities.

The theme of this year's programme is "Deepening Parliamentary Oversight for the Delivery of Quality Services to the People", and it coincides with Parliament's annual theme: "Celebrating 20 years of the Constitution and 20 years since the establishment of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP)".

This week, the NCOP is meeting with stakeholders ranging from national and provincial departments, local municipalities and various entities to assess progress in the provision of service such as health, education, electricity, water and sanitation, among others.

Deputy President Ramaphosa will receive a report on sites visits and public hearings that enabled interaction between the public, Members of the NCOP, the Free State Provincial Legislature and national and provincial leadership.

Deputy President Ramaphosa will be supported by members of the NCOP, Cabinet Ministers and members of the provincial legislature.

Issued by: The Presidency

