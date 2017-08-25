25 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: 1º De Agosto and Sagrada Esperança Heat Up Girabola's 22nd Round

Luanda — 1º de Agosto and Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte will face off Sunday at Luanda?s 11 de Novembro stadium in the highlight game of the 22nd of the national first division football championship (Girabola2017).

A clash with a great expectation from both team's supporters, the match final score is expected to be unpredictable, taking into account the qualities and objectives of each club.

1º de Agosto lead the competition with 47 points, while Sagrada Esperança occupy the third place with 38 points.

Girabola2017 is resuming this Friday with the match ASA - Recreativo do Libolo, after a 15-day break due to involvement of the Angolan national senior men's football team the "Palancas Negras" in the African CHAN cup.

