25 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Guard Armando Costa Confident of Team's Good Performance

Luanda — The point guard, Armando Costa, expressed on Thursday his confidence in good performance of the Angolan national team in the FIBA Men?s AfroBasket2017, judging by the squad excellent competitive level, ahead of their participation in the event to be co-hosted by Tunisia and Senegal on 8-16 September.

Speaking to the press after the training session of the national squad, the player stressed that the team have the quality to maintain the hegemony in the African basketball, having commended their excellent preparation level of the team.

"I think we have a very united team composed of players with a lot of experience, who know the importance of the African championship for our country. We are working hard to reach the outlined objectives", he added.

Angola is integrated in group B, together with Central African Republic, Morocco and Uganda.

