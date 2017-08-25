Luanda — The Angolan Interior Minister, Ângelo da Veiga Tavares, said on Thursday in Luanda that the degree of civism shown by the Angolan voters in polling stations was positive.

The official made such a consideration during the assurance balance of the voting day in the presence of the members of the general command of the National Police.

The minister also praised the work, professionalism, readiness and exemption of members of the security forces and services, as well as the commitment of the national and foreign media bodies.

During his address, the official explained that the National Police have developed patrolling and surveillance actions, which have resulted in the stability of the operating situation throughout the national territory.

Of the actions carried out by the corporation, he said, the National Police escorted the transportation of the electoral logistics to the polling stations and their return to the municipal and provincial headquarters of the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

Ângelo da Veiga said that all polling stations and voting tables assigned to the polls and political entities, electoral observers, members of polling stations, voters and citizens in general were also ensured.

On the voting day, the minister said that it was recorded 27 offences nationwide, of which 24 were reported, 24 detained and 13 common crimes.