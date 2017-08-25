25 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Election2017 - Interior Minister Praises Voters' Attitude

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan Interior Minister, Ângelo da Veiga Tavares, said on Thursday in Luanda that the degree of civism shown by the Angolan voters in polling stations was positive.

The official made such a consideration during the assurance balance of the voting day in the presence of the members of the general command of the National Police.

The minister also praised the work, professionalism, readiness and exemption of members of the security forces and services, as well as the commitment of the national and foreign media bodies.

During his address, the official explained that the National Police have developed patrolling and surveillance actions, which have resulted in the stability of the operating situation throughout the national territory.

Of the actions carried out by the corporation, he said, the National Police escorted the transportation of the electoral logistics to the polling stations and their return to the municipal and provincial headquarters of the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

Ângelo da Veiga said that all polling stations and voting tables assigned to the polls and political entities, electoral observers, members of polling stations, voters and citizens in general were also ensured.

On the voting day, the minister said that it was recorded 27 offences nationwide, of which 24 were reported, 24 detained and 13 common crimes.

Angola

Early Election Results Showing Ruling Party Ahead Draw Opposition Complaints

Angola's ruling party took a strong lead in early election results released Thursday, the nation's electoral commission… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.