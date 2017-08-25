Angola: Cuanza Sul - Farmers Cry Out for Agricultural Inputs and Fertilizers

Sumbe — The peasants in the municipality of Cassongue, coastal Cuanza Sul province, are crying out for agricultural inputs and fertilizers to develop large-scale agriculture in the region.

The lack of agricultural inputs and fertilizers has made it difficult to expand land for cultivation, some peasants told the press.

Domingos Kissange, a farmer aged 50, stressed that the lack of seeds and fertilizers as well as the irregularity of the rainfalls have been a major problem for peasants.

On his turn, Kintino Magalhães mentioned that fertilizers and agricultural inputs are scarce in the market, and therefore there is every need to open specialized stores for sale.

"Some associations and cooperatives of peasants in the region have made contacts with the provincial directorate of agriculture in order to help the peasants of the municipality in this regard", he said.

Kanjo Simão said it is necessary to take advantage of the agricultural potential that the municipality has, so that it can produce on a large scale.