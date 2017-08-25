25 August 2017

Angola: Culture Minister Meets Dr Congolese Koffi Olomide

Luanda — The Culture Ministere, Carolina Cerqueira, discussed on Thursday in Luanda with the DR Congolese musician Koffi Olomide, the promotion and dissemination of the Angolan culture, in particular the music, outside the country.

During an audience granted by the Minister Carolina Cerqueira, the Congolese musician expressed full support for future work in favor of the promotion and dissemination of the Angolan culture abroad.

The artist thanked the Angolan Government for the affectionate way in which the Angolan public received all of his team in the actions carried out in some provinces of the country.

On her turn, Minister Carolina Cerqueira gave the musician the opportunity to count on institutional support from the Angolan Government whenever he comes to Angola.

The artist will hold a show next Sunday at Alvalade swimming-Pool, in Luanda, in honor of the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, for his achievements in favor of the country's affirmation.

The meeting was attended by the directors of the National Cultural Action, Vieira Lopes, of Institutional Communication and Press, Marlene Gomes, of Legal Office, Aguinaldo Cristóvão, of Interchange Office, Suzana de Sousa, of Human Resources Office, Tânia Ifika, and minister's consultants.

