The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia has rebranded its image as part of its strategic plan to become a N$5 billion revenue-generating entity by 2020.

Namcor managing director Immanuel Mulunga on Wednesday said during their is official brand launch that this the beginning of a new era where Namcor will have access to storage facilities at Walvis Bay, and new depots in several towns such as Gobabis, Ondangwa and Windhoek.

He said they want to, as in the past, import 50% of the country's fuel requirements, and increase their market share by selling more fuel locally and to neighbouring landlocked countries by using Walvis Bay as a fuel export hub.

"It is an era where we are going to be a significant player in the lubricants and liquefied petroleum gas markets," he said, adding that the rebranding is the beginning of an era where they will finally take the Kudu gas project to producing electricity.

During their research for the branding, they adopted five key brand pillars to assist with the transformation.

With the transformation, Namcor wants to be a technologically savvy, responsible, friendly, approachable, modern and most importantly, a Namibian brand.

"Our brand must stand out as a Namibian brand in every respect. The Namibian people must feel proud when they interact with our brand, and our people must own it," Mulunga stated.

The company's first retail site would be operational and fully branded with their newly developed retail visual image in the Omusati region by the end of November this year.

Five additional sites would be completed over the next six to 12 months, including a flagship site inside the Hosea Kutako International Airport.

"After that, we will continue increasing our retail footprint in the larger towns, regional capitals, as well as non-serviced rural areas," Mulunga said.

He further said they will continue to implement the six-point plan which was put in place by energy minister Obeth Kandjoze when he was still Namcor managing director.

"This symbiotic relationship between Ministry of Mines and Energy and Namcor will continue serving the country well in the years to come," he said.

Kandjoze in his address told the gathering that the new brand signifies the company's evolving nature, given its expansion into various areas of business.

"Some of its growth milestones are beginning to be realised, chiefly among them its retail fuel agenda, with the opening of the first Namcor-branded fuel site at Tsandi in November".

This, Kandjoze said, will be followed by another four to five sites in different parts of the country over the next 12 months.

He echoed Mulunga's sentiments regarding the Kudu gas-to-power project, saying Namcor has successfully transferred 56% equity to BW Kudu, which is a subsidiary of BW Offshore, a Norwegian oil and gas operator.

"This not only reduces Namcor's contribution to the project, but ensures the availability of technical and financial competencies needed for the success of this project," Kandjoze noted.

Namcor and Nampower are also a month away from concluding the gas sales agreement, and are also on target to sanction the project by the end of this year.

"With this encouraging momentum, I believe the project should be ready to get financial approvals by June 2018," the minister stated.

In further highlighting the company's achievements, Kandjoze said Namcor added great value to the country's hydrocarbon database which is in its custodianship by upgrading it to world-class standards.

This attracted huge interest in Namibia's hydrocarbon field.

"Apart from the 10% carried interest that Namcor holds in hydrocarbon exploration licences issued in Namibia, it has recently acquired 100% and 20% working interest in blocks 1811A and 2914A, respectively," Kandjoze said.