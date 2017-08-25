25 August 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: National Action Plan On Antimicrobial Resistance for Period 2017-2021

A National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance for period 2017-2021 has been elaborated in line with the Resolution of the World Health Assembly.

The strategic objectives of the National Action Plan focuses on the engagement and education on antimicrobial resistance among all stakeholders and the electronic surveillance of antimicrobial use and resistance in human, animal and environmental health.

The Action Plan aims for an effective bio-security, infection prevention and control mechanism and enforceable regulations and protocols to advance antimicrobial resistance prevention and containment.

Antimicrobial resistance, the consequence of overuse or misuse by professionals of antibiotics threatens the effective prevention and treatment of an ever-increasing range of infections caused by bacteria, parasites, viruses and fungi.

